Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet Kansas City Mo neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors throughout, most kitchen appliances included. There is a 1 car attached garage with a large back yard. it also has an unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.