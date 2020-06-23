All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

8000 Wayne Ave

8000 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 792 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Everything is Brand New, Super Nice -- New Carpet, New paint, Tile Backsplash. New Refrigerator and Stove and Dishwasher included. New Central Air Conditioning. Nice Deck on the back with fenced in backyard. Huge Detached garage. All one level - Washer dryer hookups on the main level. No Basement
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY!
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team - 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Wayne Ave have any available units?
8000 Wayne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 Wayne Ave have?
Some of 8000 Wayne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Wayne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Wayne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Wayne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 Wayne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8000 Wayne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Wayne Ave does offer parking.
Does 8000 Wayne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8000 Wayne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Wayne Ave have a pool?
No, 8000 Wayne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Wayne Ave have accessible units?
No, 8000 Wayne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Wayne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Wayne Ave has units with dishwashers.
