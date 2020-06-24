All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7937 N. Jefferson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7937 N. Jefferson St.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

7937 N. Jefferson St.

7937 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7937 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath North of the River - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Great neighborhood in a popular area close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Be the first to live in this new rehab!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE2805402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have any available units?
7937 N. Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have?
Some of 7937 N. Jefferson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7937 N. Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
7937 N. Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 N. Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7937 N. Jefferson St. is pet friendly.
Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. offer parking?
Yes, 7937 N. Jefferson St. offers parking.
Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 N. Jefferson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 7937 N. Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 7937 N. Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 N. Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7937 N. Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary