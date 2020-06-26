All apartments in Kansas City
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7921 Mercier Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

7921 Mercier Street

7921 Mercier Street
Location

7921 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/959389?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Huge yard with great curb appeal on this gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Waldo. 1-car detached garage. Nicely maintained home, ready to make it your own. Nice large treed lot, tons of shade! Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows. Location is close to Plaza, Brookside and Prairie Village. Ward Pkwy & Trader Joe's is within walking distance. Don't miss this one, it won't last long!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5047076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 Mercier Street have any available units?
7921 Mercier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7921 Mercier Street currently offering any rent specials?
7921 Mercier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 Mercier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7921 Mercier Street is pet friendly.
Does 7921 Mercier Street offer parking?
Yes, 7921 Mercier Street offers parking.
Does 7921 Mercier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 Mercier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 Mercier Street have a pool?
No, 7921 Mercier Street does not have a pool.
Does 7921 Mercier Street have accessible units?
No, 7921 Mercier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 Mercier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7921 Mercier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7921 Mercier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7921 Mercier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
