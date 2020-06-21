All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7915 Belleview
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM

7915 Belleview

7915 Belleview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this great find in West Waldo!
Great block with easy access to Ward Parkway, shopping, Waldo nightlife!
Excuse the mess, tenant is moving out.
Large lot with 1 car detached garage and plenty of driveway parking. Huge backyard!
Gorgeous, dark hardwood floors throughout!
Large living room with electric fireplace, separate dining room and beautiful kitchen!
Kitchen features new cabinets, modern backsplash and some new appliances.
2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level, also complete with hardwood floors.
Upstairs space has been refinished with a bedroom and bath with walk-in shower! Bedroom features wonderful built-ins for storage/clothes.
Full basement for extra storage and W/D hookups.
No pets, please.
Serious inquiries only, don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Belleview have any available units?
7915 Belleview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Belleview have?
Some of 7915 Belleview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Belleview currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Belleview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Belleview pet-friendly?
No, 7915 Belleview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7915 Belleview offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Belleview does offer parking.
Does 7915 Belleview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Belleview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Belleview have a pool?
No, 7915 Belleview does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Belleview have accessible units?
No, 7915 Belleview does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Belleview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Belleview has units with dishwashers.
