7915 Belleview

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this great find in West Waldo!

Great block with easy access to Ward Parkway, shopping, Waldo nightlife!

Excuse the mess, tenant is moving out.

Large lot with 1 car detached garage and plenty of driveway parking. Huge backyard!

Gorgeous, dark hardwood floors throughout!

Large living room with electric fireplace, separate dining room and beautiful kitchen!

Kitchen features new cabinets, modern backsplash and some new appliances.

2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level, also complete with hardwood floors.

Upstairs space has been refinished with a bedroom and bath with walk-in shower! Bedroom features wonderful built-ins for storage/clothes.

Full basement for extra storage and W/D hookups.

No pets, please.

Serious inquiries only, don't delay!