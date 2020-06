Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,064 Sq ft property has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. 4 bedroom is the finished basement. Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Stunning tile work in kitchen and bathroom. Central Air Conditioning and furnace. 2 Car garage. Nice big deck on the back perfect for BBQs. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.OnlyChoicePM.com Serious Applicants ONLY! To schedule a showing with our Leasing Team. 816-237-8668