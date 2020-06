Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Remodel in Waldo! -

This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Refinished hardwood flooring, solid surface countertops, brand new cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances!



If you are looking for the perfect home in Waldo, YOU HAVE FOUND IT!!!!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE3207211)