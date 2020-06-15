7901 E 99th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly range

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities pet friendly

Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Amazing remodel with beautiful hardwoods, awesome kitchen with granite and tile, huge fenced yard and more! Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today by emailing or calling (816) 281-2557.