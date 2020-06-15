All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

7901 E 99th St

7901 East 99th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7901 East 99th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Amazing remodel with beautiful hardwoods, awesome kitchen with granite and tile, huge fenced yard and more! Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today by emailing or calling (816) 281-2557.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 E 99th St have any available units?
7901 E 99th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7901 E 99th St currently offering any rent specials?
7901 E 99th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 E 99th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 E 99th St is pet friendly.
Does 7901 E 99th St offer parking?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not offer parking.
Does 7901 E 99th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 E 99th St have a pool?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not have a pool.
Does 7901 E 99th St have accessible units?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 E 99th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 E 99th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 E 99th St does not have units with air conditioning.

