All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7900 East 88th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7900 East 88th Terrace
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

7900 East 88th Terrace

7900 East 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7900 East 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City Mo. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Updated kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout also has a Large yard with a 1 car garage. Home does have an unfinished basement. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have any available units?
7900 East 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 East 88th Terrace have?
Some of 7900 East 88th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 East 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7900 East 88th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 East 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7900 East 88th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7900 East 88th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 East 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7900 East 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7900 East 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 East 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary