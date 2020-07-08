7900 East 88th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City Mo. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Updated kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout also has a Large yard with a 1 car garage. Home does have an unfinished basement. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.