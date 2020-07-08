7900 East 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138 Fairwood and Robandee
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City Mo. Stainless steel stove and microwave provided. Updated kitchen and bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout also has a Large yard with a 1 car garage. Home does have an unfinished basement. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7900 East 88th Terrace have any available units?
7900 East 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.