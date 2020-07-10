All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

7830 Donnelly Avenue

7830 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7830 Donnelly Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
7830 Donnelly Ave (MOVE-IN READY)! - 7830 Donnelly Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has many great amenities that you don't want to miss out on!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-New carpet (NEW)
-Dining room
-Basement
-Backyard deck (NEW)
-Fenced yard
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5187651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
7830 Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have?
Some of 7830 Donnelly Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Donnelly Avenue offers parking.
Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 7830 Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7830 Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 Donnelly Avenue has units with dishwashers.

