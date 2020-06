Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Waldo Location close to shopping and entertainment - Come take a look at this 2 bedroom/1 bath in the heart of Waldo. Kitchen includes Stove and Refrigerator with Washer and Dryer included as well. All new interior paint with hardwood floors throughout. Large fenced in yard with a one car garage.



For a showing, call Spencer at (913) 484-4879



(RLNE4773161)