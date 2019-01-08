7806 E. 51st Street

Amenities

Open Concept Single Family - This single family home is right off 51st street, near the KC Chiefs & Royals Stadiums. When you step inside you are immediately in the very large living room that opens right up to the kitchen area. The kitchen is large enough for a table to eat at and it has a sliding glass door that leads to the fenced in back yard. There are 3 bedrooms and the one bathroom down the hallway. THIS HOME ACCEPTS ALL VOUCHERS.



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and an additional $250 non-refundable deposit. Back yard is fenced.

*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*No garage but there is room for at least 4 cars in the driveway. No street parking.

*Lawn care is the tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement is different for voucher applicants.

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



