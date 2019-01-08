All apartments in Kansas City
7806 E. 51st Street

7806 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7806 East 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Concept Single Family - This single family home is right off 51st street, near the KC Chiefs & Royals Stadiums. When you step inside you are immediately in the very large living room that opens right up to the kitchen area. The kitchen is large enough for a table to eat at and it has a sliding glass door that leads to the fenced in back yard. There are 3 bedrooms and the one bathroom down the hallway. THIS HOME ACCEPTS ALL VOUCHERS.

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and an additional $250 non-refundable deposit. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*No garage but there is room for at least 4 cars in the driveway. No street parking.
*Lawn care is the tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement is different for voucher applicants.
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5693184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 E. 51st Street have any available units?
7806 E. 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7806 E. 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7806 E. 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 E. 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 E. 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street offer parking?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street have a pool?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 E. 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 E. 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

