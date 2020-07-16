All apartments in Kansas City
7805 E 114th St

7805 East 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7805 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Fresh paint and new flooring. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in back yard makes this a perfect home for a big family. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 E 114th St have any available units?
7805 E 114th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7805 E 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
7805 E 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 E 114th St pet-friendly?
No, 7805 E 114th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7805 E 114th St offer parking?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 7805 E 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 E 114th St have a pool?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not have a pool.
Does 7805 E 114th St have accessible units?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 E 114th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 E 114th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 E 114th St does not have units with air conditioning.
