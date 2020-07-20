All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7801 East 87th Terrace
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7801 East 87th Terrace

7801 East 87th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

7801 East 87th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Won't last long! Spacious home on corner lot. New carpet! Large living room and rec room with fireplace. Nice fenced in yard with deck. Email me today for a showing!

No housing vouchers accepted

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=12373605

(RLNE4998604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have any available units?
7801 East 87th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 East 87th Terrace have?
Some of 7801 East 87th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 East 87th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7801 East 87th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 East 87th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
