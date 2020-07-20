Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7801 East 87th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7801 East 87th Terrace
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7801 East 87th Terrace
7801 East 87th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7801 East 87th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Won't last long! Spacious home on corner lot. New carpet! Large living room and rec room with fireplace. Nice fenced in yard with deck. Email me today for a showing!
No housing vouchers accepted
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=12373605
(RLNE4998604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have any available units?
7801 East 87th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7801 East 87th Terrace have?
Some of 7801 East 87th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7801 East 87th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7801 East 87th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 East 87th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7801 East 87th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 East 87th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 East 87th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Coves North
Hanover Place
Waldo
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
West Plaza
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary