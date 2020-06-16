All apartments in Kansas City
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:11 PM

7714 Northwest 69th Terrace

7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
Location

7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Royal Oaks North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have any available units?
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have?
Some of 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace has a pool.
Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Northwest 69th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
