7709 Locust Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There are no agents and no pressure - just a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience.Be in the heart of Kansas City. No need for a designated driver when you can walk 10 minutes home from Waldo any night of the week. Never miss a night out being just a $6 Uber ride from Brookside. Home is perfect for a KC authentic and features all that you love about this city. Run on the streets lined with 50 ft Oak trees or take advantage of the Trolley Trail just 7 blocks away. Open basement is perfect for storing bikes, exercise equipment, or even a workbench. Your canine friends will love running at the nearby nationally recognized historic Tower Park featuring 19 acres of green space. Huge backyard with expansive patio, creating the perfect setting for epic bags tournaments and BBQ's. Your furry friends are welcome here! First pet is initial $300 cleaning fee and $150 for each additional pet. Your pets pay $25/month pet rent. Applicant Criteria: 1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent 2. Clean background check 3. No prior evictions ** Section 8 not accepted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.