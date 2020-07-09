All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:07 AM

7709 Locust Street

7709 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There are no agents and no pressure - just a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience.Be in the heart of Kansas City. No need for a designated driver when you can walk 10 minutes home from Waldo any night of the week. Never miss a night out being just a $6 Uber ride from Brookside. Home is perfect for a KC authentic and features all that you love about this city. Run on the streets lined with 50 ft Oak trees or take advantage of the Trolley Trail just 7 blocks away. Open basement is perfect for storing bikes, exercise equipment, or even a workbench. Your canine friends will love running at the nearby nationally recognized historic Tower Park featuring 19 acres of green space. Huge backyard with expansive patio, creating the perfect setting for epic bags tournaments and BBQ's. Your furry friends are welcome here! First pet is initial $300 cleaning fee and $150 for each additional pet. Your pets pay $25/month pet rent. Applicant Criteria: 1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent 2. Clean background check 3. No prior evictions ** Section 8 not accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Locust Street have any available units?
7709 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Locust Street have?
Some of 7709 Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 7709 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 7709 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 7709 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.

