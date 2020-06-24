All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7702 East 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7702 East 110th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7702 East 110th Street

7702 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7702 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Price in a good neighborhood! Enjoy a wonderful floor plan with new carpet, open concept kitchen and a new refrigerator. With the comfort of its features, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 East 110th Street have any available units?
7702 East 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7702 East 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7702 East 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 East 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 East 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7702 East 110th Street offer parking?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7702 East 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 East 110th Street have a pool?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7702 East 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 East 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 East 110th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 East 110th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary