7702 East 110th Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Price in a good neighborhood! Enjoy a wonderful floor plan with new carpet, open concept kitchen and a new refrigerator. With the comfort of its features, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.