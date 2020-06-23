All apartments in Kansas City
7624 Baltimore Ave.

7624 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7624 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7624 Baltimore Ave. Available 03/14/20 Fantastic Remodeled Duplex only blocks from Waldo Shops & Restaurants - This is a recently remodeled duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths. The kitchen boasts granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and brand new cabinets. All of the hardwoods have been refinished and repainted. This unit is the whole first floor. Washer and Dryer available to Tenant is separate laundry area. It includes one garage parking spot and 2 driveway spots. The dining room opens out to the shared fenced backyard. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Rent is $1,295.00 per month

For showings call Rick at 913-221-6517

(RLNE3247401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have any available units?
7624 Baltimore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have?
Some of 7624 Baltimore Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 Baltimore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7624 Baltimore Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 Baltimore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 Baltimore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7624 Baltimore Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7624 Baltimore Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have a pool?
No, 7624 Baltimore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7624 Baltimore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 Baltimore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 Baltimore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
