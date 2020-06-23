Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7624 Baltimore Ave. Available 03/14/20 Fantastic Remodeled Duplex only blocks from Waldo Shops & Restaurants - This is a recently remodeled duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths. The kitchen boasts granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, and brand new cabinets. All of the hardwoods have been refinished and repainted. This unit is the whole first floor. Washer and Dryer available to Tenant is separate laundry area. It includes one garage parking spot and 2 driveway spots. The dining room opens out to the shared fenced backyard. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



Rent is $1,295.00 per month



For showings call Rick at 913-221-6517



(RLNE3247401)