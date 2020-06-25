7616 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Control of your home is at your fingertips. This smart equipped home is just seven blocks away from the center of Waldo. Be in the heart of Kansas City. No need for a designated driver when you can walk 10 minutes home from Waldo any night of the week. Never miss a night out being just a $6 Uber ride from Brookside.



Home is perfect for a KC authentic and features all that you love about this city. Run on the streets lined with 50 foot Oak trees or take advantage of the Trolley Trail just 7 blocks away. Open basement and garage is perfect for storing bikes, exercise equipment, or even a workbench. Your canine friends will love running at the nearby nationally recognized historic Tower Park featuring 19 acres of green space. Host all the BBQs at your house under the covered patios in both front and rear.



Your furry friends less than 40 lbs are welcome here for just $25/month per friend.



Applicant Criteria:

1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

2. Clean background check

3. No prior evictions

** Section 8 not accepted

