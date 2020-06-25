All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7616 Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7616 Oak Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:19 AM

7616 Oak Street

7616 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7616 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There are no agents and no pressure - a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience.

Control of your home is at your fingertips. This smart equipped home is just seven blocks away from the center of Waldo. Be in the heart of Kansas City. No need for a designated driver when you can walk 10 minutes home from Waldo any night of the week. Never miss a night out being just a $6 Uber ride from Brookside.

Home is perfect for a KC authentic and features all that you love about this city. Run on the streets lined with 50 foot Oak trees or take advantage of the Trolley Trail just 7 blocks away. Open basement and garage is perfect for storing bikes, exercise equipment, or even a workbench. Your canine friends will love running at the nearby nationally recognized historic Tower Park featuring 19 acres of green space. Host all the BBQs at your house under the covered patios in both front and rear.

Your furry friends less than 40 lbs are welcome here for just $25/month per friend.

Applicant Criteria:
1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent
2. Clean background check
3. No prior evictions
** Section 8 not accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Oak Street have any available units?
7616 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 Oak Street have?
Some of 7616 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 7616 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 7616 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7616 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7616 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7616 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7616 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary