Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

7611 Wabash Ave

7611 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy home in South KC! - This cute 2 bed, 1 bath ranch style home has recently been updated with new carpet throughout. New granite counter-tops, sink faucet and blinds. This home has off street parking, attached garage, a deck on both the front and back of the house, as well as an exterior storage closet.
Location just off of 75th street allows for easy access to the bus line and major highways. Schedule your tour today as this property won't last long. ALL VOUCHERS WELCOMED.

Additional Information:
*Pets welcomed for additional $250 non-refundable fee & $25 per pet added to monthly rent
*No smoking inside the units
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities
*Tenant is responsible for lawn care

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*At least 3 years of good rental history
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies within the past 10 years

(RLNE5111112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Wabash Ave have any available units?
7611 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 7611 Wabash Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7611 Wabash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7611 Wabash Ave offers parking.
Does 7611 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 7611 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7611 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 7611 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
