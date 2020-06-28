7611 Wabash Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy home in South KC! - This cute 2 bed, 1 bath ranch style home has recently been updated with new carpet throughout. New granite counter-tops, sink faucet and blinds. This home has off street parking, attached garage, a deck on both the front and back of the house, as well as an exterior storage closet.

Location just off of 75th street allows for easy access to the bus line and major highways. Schedule your tour today as this property won't last long. ALL VOUCHERS WELCOMED.



Additional Information:

*Pets welcomed for additional $250 non-refundable fee & $25 per pet added to monthly rent

*No smoking inside the units

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities

*Tenant is responsible for lawn care



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*At least 3 years of good rental history

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies within the past 10 years



(RLNE5111112)