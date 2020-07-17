All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7610 E. 112th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7610 E. 112th Terrace
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

7610 E. 112th Terrace

7610 East 112th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7610 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!

This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to restaurants and more!

This house features original hardwoods and brand new LTV flooring.

The kitchen has completely been refinished with new flooring, fixture, backsplash, and more!

The bathroom has all new shower tile, vanity and more!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE5021867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have any available units?
7610 E. 112th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7610 E. 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7610 E. 112th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 E. 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 E. 112th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 E. 112th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 E. 112th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary