7610 E. 112th Terrace

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!



This 3 bed 1 bath is located close to restaurants and more!



This house features original hardwoods and brand new LTV flooring.



The kitchen has completely been refinished with new flooring, fixture, backsplash, and more!



The bathroom has all new shower tile, vanity and more!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



