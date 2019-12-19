All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7605 Locust.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7605 Locust
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

7605 Locust

7605 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7605 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waldo Cottage Home in great neighborhood. - This Waldo area cottage home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. The home has hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. There is a fenced backyard and a private driveway with one car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit ($200 per pet) and pet rent per month ($20 per pet).

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
www.rent-kc.com

(RLNE2183131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Locust have any available units?
7605 Locust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Locust have?
Some of 7605 Locust's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Locust currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Locust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Locust pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Locust is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Locust offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Locust offers parking.
Does 7605 Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Locust have a pool?
No, 7605 Locust does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Locust have accessible units?
No, 7605 Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Locust have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Locust has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary