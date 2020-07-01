All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7600 E 102nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7600 E 102nd St
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

7600 E 102nd St

7600 East 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7600 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique 1,296 Sq. Ft. 4 bed 2 bath home situated off of Blue Ridge Blvd renting for $1,000 a month with a $700 security deposit. Home features eat in kitchen, sitting area, and large main level laundry room. Enjoy a bit of country living in the city with the huge, secluded treed lot and quiet atmosphere. With easy access to the highway this property won't be available long. Call Executive Property Solutions, LLC 816-277-9358 or email us at execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule your self registered viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 E 102nd St have any available units?
7600 E 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 E 102nd St have?
Some of 7600 E 102nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 E 102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
7600 E 102nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 E 102nd St pet-friendly?
No, 7600 E 102nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7600 E 102nd St offer parking?
Yes, 7600 E 102nd St offers parking.
Does 7600 E 102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 E 102nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 E 102nd St have a pool?
No, 7600 E 102nd St does not have a pool.
Does 7600 E 102nd St have accessible units?
No, 7600 E 102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 E 102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 E 102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary