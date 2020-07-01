7600 E 102nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unique 1,296 Sq. Ft. 4 bed 2 bath home situated off of Blue Ridge Blvd renting for $1,000 a month with a $700 security deposit. Home features eat in kitchen, sitting area, and large main level laundry room. Enjoy a bit of country living in the city with the huge, secluded treed lot and quiet atmosphere. With easy access to the highway this property won't be available long. Call Executive Property Solutions, LLC 816-277-9358 or email us at execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule your self registered viewing today!