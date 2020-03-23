7536 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled home in Waldo! - This home will not be available until 12-03-19, the current tenants are still living there so please do not disturb the property. We will still be scheduling showings for the month of November for prospective tenants to see it. Photos are from before this tenant moved-in. All appliances are there and the lawn has been seeded for grass growth as well.



This single family home is newly renovated home in the heart of Waldo!! You can not get a more convenient location to all of the bars, shops, restaurants, walking trails, city transportation and so much more!!! Now is your chance to live in a stylish home with all the modern features and have a location convenient to all that Waldo has to offer!!



This home is an open concept 2 bed, 2 bath home with brand new EVERYTHING. There are newly installed faux hardwoods in all rooms but the bedrooms and bathroom. New carpet in the bedrooms and new linoleum in the bathrooms. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet bathroom combo. The kitchen has new cabinets, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, back splash & matching Stainless Steel appliances. Nice covered front porch and a Large covered back patio for entertaining and spending time with family and friends, even if its raining!



Additional information:

*No vouchers accepted on this property

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 non-refundable deposit

*No smoking inside the property

*Central heating and cooling

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*All utilities are tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.

*Do not owe previous landlords a balance



