Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7536 Pennsylvania Avenue

7536 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7536 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home in Waldo! - This home will not be available until 12-03-19, the current tenants are still living there so please do not disturb the property. We will still be scheduling showings for the month of November for prospective tenants to see it. Photos are from before this tenant moved-in. All appliances are there and the lawn has been seeded for grass growth as well.

This single family home is newly renovated home in the heart of Waldo!! You can not get a more convenient location to all of the bars, shops, restaurants, walking trails, city transportation and so much more!!! Now is your chance to live in a stylish home with all the modern features and have a location convenient to all that Waldo has to offer!!

This home is an open concept 2 bed, 2 bath home with brand new EVERYTHING. There are newly installed faux hardwoods in all rooms but the bedrooms and bathroom. New carpet in the bedrooms and new linoleum in the bathrooms. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet bathroom combo. The kitchen has new cabinets, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, back splash & matching Stainless Steel appliances. Nice covered front porch and a Large covered back patio for entertaining and spending time with family and friends, even if its raining!

Additional information:
*No vouchers accepted on this property
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and $250 non-refundable deposit
*No smoking inside the property
*Central heating and cooling
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility
*All utilities are tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.
*Do not owe previous landlords a balance

(RLNE5272885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
7536 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7536 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

