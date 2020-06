Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Don't miss your chance to rent this cozy, UPDATED, 3+ Bedroom,1 Bath House with fenced in yard and 2 blocks from Highway 71. Don't let the outside fool you! This property has a lot living space and will go quickly. Subsidized Housing vouchers welcome. Pets are welcome with a separate Pet Addendum. Schedule a showing today!