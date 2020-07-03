7409 E. 109th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, and a newly refurbished kitchen with new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers a fenced-in backyard with a back patio and a brick fireplace.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy. It is close to Longview Lake and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



