All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7409 E. 109th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7409 E. 109th St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

7409 E. 109th St

7409 East 109th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7409 East 109th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, and a newly refurbished kitchen with new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers a fenced-in backyard with a back patio and a brick fireplace.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy. It is close to Longview Lake and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5285509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 E. 109th St have any available units?
7409 E. 109th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 E. 109th St have?
Some of 7409 E. 109th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 E. 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
7409 E. 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 E. 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7409 E. 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 7409 E. 109th St offer parking?
No, 7409 E. 109th St does not offer parking.
Does 7409 E. 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 E. 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 E. 109th St have a pool?
No, 7409 E. 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 7409 E. 109th St have accessible units?
No, 7409 E. 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 E. 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 E. 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary