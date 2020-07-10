7404 East 112th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must see this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, located within just steps for Ruskin High School!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring in the main living space and updated laminate hardwood, this home really does feel very well done right as you walk in the door.



The kitchen features brand new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures as well! The bathrooms have also received new tile, vanities, and fixtures as well.



Don't miss out on your opportunity to get into this home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.