Last updated June 5 2020

7404 East 112th Street

7404 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7404 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must see this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, located within just steps for Ruskin High School!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring in the main living space and updated laminate hardwood, this home really does feel very well done right as you walk in the door.

The kitchen features brand new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures as well! The bathrooms have also received new tile, vanities, and fixtures as well.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get into this home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 East 112th Street have any available units?
7404 East 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 East 112th Street have?
Some of 7404 East 112th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7404 East 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 East 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7404 East 112th Street offer parking?
No, 7404 East 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7404 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 East 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 East 112th Street have a pool?
No, 7404 East 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7404 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 7404 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 East 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

