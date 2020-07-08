7404 E Gregory

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace game room

Large brick home, 3 fireplaces, Raytown schools Kansas City address - Large brick home with three fireplaces once owned by a wealthy Marion executive with connections all around the city. Breezeway room with large picture windows with sliders with great views of the huge party patio and flower gardens. Great entertainment house. Basement game room with bonus half bath. West wing perfect for grandma. Lots of home office options. Wired for google fiber. Easy access to 435 so you can be anywhere in the city in minutes. Call 816 744 0048 for appointment.



(RLNE5738414)