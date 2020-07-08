All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

7404 E Gregory

7404 Gregory Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Gregory Cir, Kansas City, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
google fiber
Large brick home, 3 fireplaces, Raytown schools Kansas City address - Large brick home with three fireplaces once owned by a wealthy Marion executive with connections all around the city. Breezeway room with large picture windows with sliders with great views of the huge party patio and flower gardens. Great entertainment house. Basement game room with bonus half bath. West wing perfect for grandma. Lots of home office options. Wired for google fiber. Easy access to 435 so you can be anywhere in the city in minutes. Call 816 744 0048 for appointment.

(RLNE5738414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 E Gregory have any available units?
7404 E Gregory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 E Gregory have?
Some of 7404 E Gregory's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 E Gregory currently offering any rent specials?
7404 E Gregory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 E Gregory pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 E Gregory is pet friendly.
Does 7404 E Gregory offer parking?
No, 7404 E Gregory does not offer parking.
Does 7404 E Gregory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 E Gregory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 E Gregory have a pool?
No, 7404 E Gregory does not have a pool.
Does 7404 E Gregory have accessible units?
No, 7404 E Gregory does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 E Gregory have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 E Gregory does not have units with dishwashers.

