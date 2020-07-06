All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7329 Lydia Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7329 Lydia Ave.
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

7329 Lydia Ave.

7329 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7329 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cute Kansas City Cottage - This adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage style home has just been renovated and is now ready for a new tenant!

Located just steps from the popular Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, close to Hwy 71 for easy morning commutes, or just minutes from Downtown, Plaza, and Westport!

This home featuresstunning hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, as well as a completely updated bathroom with new fixtures, tile and more. New kitchen cabinetry was also installed with updated stainless steel appliances, new countertops, new everything!

There is also an attached 1 car garage and full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage.

Make sure to check this one out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE4300847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 Lydia Ave. have any available units?
7329 Lydia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7329 Lydia Ave. have?
Some of 7329 Lydia Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 Lydia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7329 Lydia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 Lydia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7329 Lydia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7329 Lydia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7329 Lydia Ave. offers parking.
Does 7329 Lydia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7329 Lydia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 Lydia Ave. have a pool?
No, 7329 Lydia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7329 Lydia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7329 Lydia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 Lydia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7329 Lydia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary