7329 Lydia Ave.

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cute Kansas City Cottage - This adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage style home has just been renovated and is now ready for a new tenant!



Located just steps from the popular Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, close to Hwy 71 for easy morning commutes, or just minutes from Downtown, Plaza, and Westport!



This home featuresstunning hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, as well as a completely updated bathroom with new fixtures, tile and more. New kitchen cabinetry was also installed with updated stainless steel appliances, new countertops, new everything!



There is also an attached 1 car garage and full unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage.



Make sure to check this one out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE4300847)