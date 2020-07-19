7301 Northeast 46th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage carpet

This Stunning 3 Bed 1 Bath house is located very close to Worlds of Fun/Resturants and more! Also has a great view of the Kansas City skyline!



The spacious living area and bedrooms have all new carpet! The kitchen features new appliances/ countertop/and more! The white cabinets are complemented by all the natural lighting. The bathroom is newly remodeled as well. The basement brings a great amount of extra storage! The huge backyard will be a great area for summer BBQs and enough room for other activities. It also has two sheds for all your outdoor equipment!



Add this to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

