Kansas City, MO
7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:50 PM

7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue

7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Hamilton Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath has many updates including granite counter tops, carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in the living room with lots of natural sunlight from the skylight. Master bedroom is on the first level has a ceiling fan with master bath attached. Finished basement with a bedroom and full bathroom. There is a walk out patio into a nice sized back yard perfect for your favorite outdoor activities. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
