7300 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath has many updates including granite counter tops, carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in the living room with lots of natural sunlight from the skylight. Master bedroom is on the first level has a ceiling fan with master bath attached. Finished basement with a bedroom and full bathroom. There is a walk out patio into a nice sized back yard perfect for your favorite outdoor activities. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.