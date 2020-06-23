730 East 63rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly refinished hardwood floors, bay window, decorative crown molding, built-ins. Newer Interior/Exterior Paint! (fireplaces for decoration only)**Master suite has giant walk-in closet or could be 4th bedroom w/full bath. Two generous secondary bedrooms on main floor. 1 car Garage & tons of storage in basement. Great outdoor living & entertaining w/covered patio & wooden deck.



GREAT LOCATION! WALK TO SHOPS AND EATERIES, MINUTES TO PLAZA, HWY ACCESS TO HWY 71 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN



AVAIL NOW



1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT



SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.