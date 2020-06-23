All apartments in Kansas City
730 East 63rd Terrace

730 East 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

730 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Holmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly refinished hardwood floors, bay window, decorative crown molding, built-ins. Newer Interior/Exterior Paint! (fireplaces for decoration only)**Master suite has giant walk-in closet or could be 4th bedroom w/full bath. Two generous secondary bedrooms on main floor. 1 car Garage & tons of storage in basement. Great outdoor living & entertaining w/covered patio & wooden deck.

GREAT LOCATION! WALK TO SHOPS AND EATERIES, MINUTES TO PLAZA, HWY ACCESS TO HWY 71 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN

AVAIL NOW

1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT

SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 East 63rd Terrace have any available units?
730 East 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 East 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 730 East 63rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 East 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
730 East 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 East 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 East 63rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 730 East 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 730 East 63rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 730 East 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 East 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 East 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 730 East 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 730 East 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 730 East 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 730 East 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 East 63rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
