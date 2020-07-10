7222 Wyandotte

Amenities
Waldo Duplex walking distance to Trail and Shops and Entertainment - This Waldo Duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This Duplex has Hardwood floors throughout home. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement for storage. There is washer and dryer in the basement. Off street parking available. Great deck in backyard which is also fenced. Walking distance to Walking trail, Shops and Restaurants. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $925.00 per Month
(RLNE5831522)