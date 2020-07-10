All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2020

7222 Wyandotte

7222 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7222 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Waldo Duplex walking distance to Trail and Shops and Entertainment - This Waldo Duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This Duplex has Hardwood floors throughout home. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement for storage. There is washer and dryer in the basement. Off street parking available. Great deck in backyard which is also fenced. Walking distance to Walking trail, Shops and Restaurants. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $925.00 per Month

(RLNE5831522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 Wyandotte have any available units?
7222 Wyandotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7222 Wyandotte have?
Some of 7222 Wyandotte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7222 Wyandotte currently offering any rent specials?
7222 Wyandotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 Wyandotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 7222 Wyandotte is pet friendly.
Does 7222 Wyandotte offer parking?
Yes, 7222 Wyandotte offers parking.
Does 7222 Wyandotte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7222 Wyandotte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 Wyandotte have a pool?
No, 7222 Wyandotte does not have a pool.
Does 7222 Wyandotte have accessible units?
No, 7222 Wyandotte does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 Wyandotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7222 Wyandotte has units with dishwashers.

