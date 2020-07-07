All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7214 E. 112th St

7214 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7214 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This lovely property has everything you need to call it home! It comes with 3 bountiful bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 936 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room with ambient lighting through the windows, dine-in kitchen, concrete back patio, extra storage shed, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, white appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.
Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Assoc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 E. 112th St have any available units?
7214 E. 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7214 E. 112th St have?
Some of 7214 E. 112th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 E. 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
7214 E. 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 E. 112th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7214 E. 112th St is pet friendly.
Does 7214 E. 112th St offer parking?
Yes, 7214 E. 112th St offers parking.
Does 7214 E. 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 E. 112th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 E. 112th St have a pool?
No, 7214 E. 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 7214 E. 112th St have accessible units?
No, 7214 E. 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 E. 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7214 E. 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.

