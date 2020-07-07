7214 E. 112th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking extra storage furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



This lovely property has everything you need to call it home! It comes with 3 bountiful bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 936 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room with ambient lighting through the windows, dine-in kitchen, concrete back patio, extra storage shed, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, white appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Assoc