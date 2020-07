Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly remodeled home minutes to Waldo/Brookside. This affordable home on a quiet street features refinished hardwood floors, a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel

appliances and a one car garage. Plenty of space to entertain on your back patio and large backyard. Make this your home today! Pets incure a one time $200 non refundable Pet deposit regardless of number and a monthly $25 pet rent per pet.