All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7119 North Shannon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7119 North Shannon Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:26 PM

7119 North Shannon Avenue

7119 North Shannon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7119 North Shannon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Royal Oaks North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 12/16/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have any available units?
7119 North Shannon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7119 North Shannon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7119 North Shannon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 North Shannon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 North Shannon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7119 North Shannon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 North Shannon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7119 North Shannon Avenue has a pool.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7119 North Shannon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 North Shannon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7119 North Shannon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7119 North Shannon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary