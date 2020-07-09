Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7114 Wabash Ave.
7114 Wabash Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM
1 of 5
7114 Wabash Ave
7114 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7114 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Updated 2 Bedroom Bungalow - You will not want to miss this property!
* Granite Countertops
* Newly Rehabbed
Schedule an appointment today!
(RLNE5272952)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have any available units?
7114 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7114 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7114 Wabash Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7114 Wabash Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
