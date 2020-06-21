7114 Lydia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease or bring in a deposit by Nov. 27th and get 1/2 off Dec. Rent!



You really must come and see this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home, located just off Gregory Blvd., close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! There is a 3rd room that could be used as an additional bedroom. re!



Featuring a large living and formal dining room, large master bedroom and updated bathroom, tons of additional storage in the basement and a great backyard, perfect for summer BBQ's and the perfect place for the kids to play. All of the neighbors are friendly and excited to see someone move into this great property!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



