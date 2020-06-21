All apartments in Kansas City
7114 Lydia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7114 Lydia Avenue

7114 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Sign your lease or bring in a deposit by Nov. 27th and get 1/2 off Dec. Rent! 

You really must come and see this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home, located just off Gregory Blvd., close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! There is a 3rd room that could be used as an additional bedroom. re!

Featuring a large living and formal dining room, large master bedroom and updated bathroom, tons of additional storage in the basement and a great backyard, perfect for summer BBQ's and the perfect place for the kids to play.  All of the neighbors are friendly and excited to see someone move into this great property!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Lydia Avenue have any available units?
7114 Lydia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Lydia Avenue have?
Some of 7114 Lydia Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Lydia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Lydia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Lydia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7114 Lydia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7114 Lydia Avenue offer parking?
No, 7114 Lydia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7114 Lydia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Lydia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Lydia Avenue have a pool?
No, 7114 Lydia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Lydia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7114 Lydia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Lydia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 Lydia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
