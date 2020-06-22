7113 East 111 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking. Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you. Use the generous back yard with patio off of the kitchen to BBQ with family and friends. This home makes seeing the city a breeze, as it is only 22 minutes from downtown Kansas City, 17 minutes from the sports complex, or 9 minutes from the Cerner Innovations Campus! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.