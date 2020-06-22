All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7113 East 111 Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7113 East 111 Street

7113 E 111th St · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7113 E 111th St, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking. Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you. Use the generous back yard with patio off of the kitchen to BBQ with family and friends. This home makes seeing the city a breeze, as it is only 22 minutes from downtown Kansas City, 17 minutes from the sports complex, or 9 minutes from the Cerner Innovations Campus! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 East 111 Street have any available units?
7113 East 111 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 East 111 Street have?
Some of 7113 East 111 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 East 111 Street currently offering any rent specials?
7113 East 111 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 East 111 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 East 111 Street is pet friendly.
Does 7113 East 111 Street offer parking?
No, 7113 East 111 Street does not offer parking.
Does 7113 East 111 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 East 111 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 East 111 Street have a pool?
No, 7113 East 111 Street does not have a pool.
Does 7113 East 111 Street have accessible units?
No, 7113 East 111 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 East 111 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 East 111 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
