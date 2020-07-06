All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7101 East 85th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7101 East 85th Terrace
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:55 PM

7101 East 85th Terrace

7101 East 85th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7101 East 85th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch on a nice, quiet street. Updated, eat-in Kitchen includes new Stainless Steel oven and microwave, new tile floor & back splash, new counter tops, new kitchen sink and new hardware; Refinished hardwoods and tile floor throughout. Updated bathroom includes new everything: Floor tile & back splash, bathtub, toilet and vanity/sink! Fresh interior and exterior paint. Large, fenced-in yard and single car garage!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 East 85th Terrace have any available units?
7101 East 85th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 East 85th Terrace have?
Some of 7101 East 85th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 East 85th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7101 East 85th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 East 85th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7101 East 85th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7101 East 85th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7101 East 85th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7101 East 85th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 East 85th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 East 85th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7101 East 85th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7101 East 85th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7101 East 85th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 East 85th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 East 85th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary