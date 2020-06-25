All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
706 West 86th Terrace
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

706 West 86th Terrace

706 West 86th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

706 West 86th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is located in the heart of Waldo and is ready for new tenants!

With a beautifully updated kitchen, this home features granite countertops, new cabinetry as well as updated fixtures and appliances. The stunning hardwood flooring flows throughout the entire living space!

The bathroom has also received a fresh look with new tile and fixtures.

This property will go quick! Don't miss out, contact us today to deposit and secure this property for you!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 West 86th Terrace have any available units?
706 West 86th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 West 86th Terrace have?
Some of 706 West 86th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 West 86th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
706 West 86th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 West 86th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 West 86th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 706 West 86th Terrace offer parking?
No, 706 West 86th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 706 West 86th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 West 86th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 West 86th Terrace have a pool?
No, 706 West 86th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 706 West 86th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 706 West 86th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 706 West 86th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 West 86th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
