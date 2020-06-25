706 West 86th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This newly updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is located in the heart of Waldo and is ready for new tenants!



With a beautifully updated kitchen, this home features granite countertops, new cabinetry as well as updated fixtures and appliances. The stunning hardwood flooring flows throughout the entire living space!



The bathroom has also received a fresh look with new tile and fixtures.



This property will go quick! Don't miss out, contact us today to deposit and secure this property for you!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.