7008 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

These one- and two-bedroom apartments are located just minutes away from the Waldo area, The Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park!



– Pets welcome

– Secured-entry doors

– Off-street parking



A 10-minute drive from Waldo, this apartment puts the neighborhood's local fare right at your fingertips. Grab dinner at Summit Grill or Bōru Ramen Bar and stop for ice cream at Betty Rae's!



These apartments are just a 15-minute drive from Trader Joe's and Target on Ward Parkway.



Enjoy a day in the sunshine! These apartments are four minutes from the Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park.



Contact us today to start your application!



Section 8 Options Available.



Contact us to schedule a showing.