All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7008 Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7008 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7008 Cleveland Avenue

7008 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7008 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
These one- and two-bedroom apartments are located just minutes away from the Waldo area, The Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park!

– Pets welcome
– Secured-entry doors
– Off-street parking

A 10-minute drive from Waldo, this apartment puts the neighborhood's local fare right at your fingertips. Grab dinner at Summit Grill or Bōru Ramen Bar and stop for ice cream at Betty Rae's!

These apartments are just a 15-minute drive from Trader Joe's and Target on Ward Parkway.

Enjoy a day in the sunshine! These apartments are four minutes from the Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park.

Contact us today to start your application!

Section 8 Options Available.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
7008 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7008 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7008 Cleveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7008 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary