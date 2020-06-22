All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6937 South Benton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6937 South Benton Avenue

6937 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6937 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute little 1 bedroom home, with office. Large main floor laundry room. Hardwoods throughout, and covered front porch. Kitchen appliances will be provided, but not washer and dryer. 2nd month rent is 1/2, if moved in by 2.15.19

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$500 rent / $500 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have any available units?
6937 South Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6937 South Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6937 South Benton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 South Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6937 South Benton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue offer parking?
No, 6937 South Benton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6937 South Benton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6937 South Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6937 South Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6937 South Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6937 South Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6937 South Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
