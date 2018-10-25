All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6909 E 114th Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6909 E 114th Ter

6909 East 114th Terrace · (818) 292-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6909 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Updated and Upgraded 3bd 1bth Home - Property Id: 281037

Updated! We've upgraded one of the extra rooms to a 3rd bedroom. Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with 1 extra room. This home has been completely remodeled and has lots of new including bathroom, hot water heater, furnace and a/c. This home also features all new interior and exterior paint, new waterproof vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom and brand new carpet throughout

No pet or smoking are allowed at this property.

Utilities, lawn care and snow removal are tenants responsibility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281037
Property Id 281037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 E 114th Ter have any available units?
6909 E 114th Ter has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 E 114th Ter have?
Some of 6909 E 114th Ter's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 E 114th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6909 E 114th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 E 114th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6909 E 114th Ter offer parking?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6909 E 114th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 E 114th Ter have a pool?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6909 E 114th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 E 114th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 E 114th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
