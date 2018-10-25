6909 E 114th Ter

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Updated and Upgraded 3bd 1bth Home - Property Id: 281037



Updated! We've upgraded one of the extra rooms to a 3rd bedroom. Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with 1 extra room. This home has been completely remodeled and has lots of new including bathroom, hot water heater, furnace and a/c. This home also features all new interior and exterior paint, new waterproof vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom and brand new carpet throughout



No pet or smoking are allowed at this property.



Utilities, lawn care and snow removal are tenants responsibility.

