6809 East 68th Terrace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

Newly refinished home including new kitchen cabinets, fresh interior paint, new carpet, tile bath and more! Open, sunny living room right off kitchen. 3 nice sized rooms share the hall bathroom (Master has a half bath for addt sink and storage space). 2nd family room off kitchen makes a great office, playroom, execise space; you name it. Dedicated laundry area on main level of this true ranch style floorplan. Covered carport too! New roof and windows offer energy effeciency for your utilities. Large, treed, park-like yard!



County: Jackson

Subd: Strupwood

Style: Ranch, SingleFamHome

Year built: 1955

Sq feet per county: 1099

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Garage: N/A (carport)

Laundry location: Main level

Fireplace: N/A

Basement: Slab

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School Dist:Raytown



Appliances in home: stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator

Directions: From 435, West on Gregory, North on Ewing Ave, East on 68th Ter to home on right hand side



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.