6809 East 68th Terrace

Amenities
Newly refinished home including new kitchen cabinets, fresh interior paint, new carpet, tile bath and more! Open, sunny living room right off kitchen. 3 nice sized rooms share the hall bathroom (Master has a half bath for addt sink and storage space). 2nd family room off kitchen makes a great office, playroom, execise space; you name it. Dedicated laundry area on main level of this true ranch style floorplan. Covered carport too! New roof and windows offer energy effeciency for your utilities. Large, treed, park-like yard!
County: Jackson
Subd: Strupwood
Style: Ranch, SingleFamHome
Year built: 1955
Sq feet per county: 1099
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: N/A (carport)
Laundry location: Main level
Fireplace: N/A
Basement: Slab
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:Raytown
Appliances in home: stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From 435, West on Gregory, North on Ewing Ave, East on 68th Ter to home on right hand side
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.