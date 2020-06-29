All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6809 East 68th Terrace
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:31 PM

6809 East 68th Terrace

6809 East 68th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6809 East 68th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Strupwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Newly refinished home including new kitchen cabinets, fresh interior paint, new carpet, tile bath and more! Open, sunny living room right off kitchen. 3 nice sized rooms share the hall bathroom (Master has a half bath for addt sink and storage space). 2nd family room off kitchen makes a great office, playroom, execise space; you name it. Dedicated laundry area on main level of this true ranch style floorplan. Covered carport too! New roof and windows offer energy effeciency for your utilities. Large, treed, park-like yard!

County: Jackson
Subd: Strupwood
Style: Ranch, SingleFamHome
Year built: 1955
Sq feet per county: 1099
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Garage: N/A (carport)
Laundry location: Main level
Fireplace: N/A
Basement: Slab
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist:Raytown

Appliances in home: stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From 435, West on Gregory, North on Ewing Ave, East on 68th Ter to home on right hand side

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 East 68th Terrace have any available units?
6809 East 68th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6809 East 68th Terrace have?
Some of 6809 East 68th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 East 68th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6809 East 68th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 East 68th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6809 East 68th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6809 East 68th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6809 East 68th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6809 East 68th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 East 68th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 East 68th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6809 East 68th Terrace has a pool.
Does 6809 East 68th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6809 East 68th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 East 68th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6809 East 68th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

