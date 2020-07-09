All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

663 West 39th Street

663 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

663 West 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous upstairs unit. Enjoy the nice weather outside in the courtyard or have a summer BBQ on the granite counter top BBQ grill. This unit fresh paint, fresh carpet. For your convenience this unit comes with laundry hookups inside your own personal laundry room. Kitchen is beautiful with wood cabinets, lovely granite counter tops, a white stove with cook top. Enjoy your meals under a modern chandelier in the dining room. rooms include large wooden closet doors. This unit comes a one car garage. Make this home yours today!

For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 West 39th Street have any available units?
663 West 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 West 39th Street have?
Some of 663 West 39th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
663 West 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 West 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 663 West 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 663 West 39th Street offers parking.
Does 663 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 663 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 663 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

