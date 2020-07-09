663 West 39th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage bbq/grill courtyard

Gorgeous upstairs unit. Enjoy the nice weather outside in the courtyard or have a summer BBQ on the granite counter top BBQ grill. This unit fresh paint, fresh carpet. For your convenience this unit comes with laundry hookups inside your own personal laundry room. Kitchen is beautiful with wood cabinets, lovely granite counter tops, a white stove with cook top. Enjoy your meals under a modern chandelier in the dining room. rooms include large wooden closet doors. This unit comes a one car garage. Make this home yours today!



For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.