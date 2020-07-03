6607 E 110th Terrace

Amenities

South KCMO Single Family Home - This South KCMO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Kitchen includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposer and Stove. The washer and dryer hookups are also located in the Kitchen area. There is a large yard fenced backyard with an attached 1 car Garage and private Driveway..Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $850.00 Per Month



