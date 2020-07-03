All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

6607 E 110th Terrace

6607 East 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6607 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South KCMO Single Family Home - This South KCMO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Kitchen includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposer and Stove. The washer and dryer hookups are also located in the Kitchen area. There is a large yard fenced backyard with an attached 1 car Garage and private Driveway..Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $850.00 Per Month

(RLNE5693285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 E 110th Terrace have any available units?
6607 E 110th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 E 110th Terrace have?
Some of 6607 E 110th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 E 110th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6607 E 110th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 E 110th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 E 110th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6607 E 110th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6607 E 110th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6607 E 110th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 E 110th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 E 110th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6607 E 110th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6607 E 110th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6607 E 110th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 E 110th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 E 110th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

