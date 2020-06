Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,194 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with all black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.