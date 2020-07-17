All apartments in Kansas City
6502 E 110th Ter
6502 E 110th Ter

6502 East 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6502 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch with basement and 1 car garage in south Kansas City.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

(RLNE4705321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 E 110th Ter have any available units?
6502 E 110th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6502 E 110th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6502 E 110th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 E 110th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6502 E 110th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6502 E 110th Ter offers parking.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 E 110th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter have a pool?
No, 6502 E 110th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6502 E 110th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 E 110th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 E 110th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6502 E 110th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
