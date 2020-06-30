All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 644 Lewis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
644 Lewis Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

644 Lewis Ave

644 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

644 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64125
North Blue Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
644 Lewis Ave, Kansas City, MO 64125
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $695.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/966819

App fees differ online

(RLNE5599282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Lewis Ave have any available units?
644 Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Lewis Ave have?
Some of 644 Lewis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
644 Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Lewis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 644 Lewis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 644 Lewis Ave offers parking.
Does 644 Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 644 Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 644 Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 644 Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Lewis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary